OBITUARY: Ronnie Wilkerson, Sr.

Ronnie Layne Wilkerson Sr. age 66 of LaVergne, TN was called home Thursday, February 13, 2025. Born September 17, 1958, in Nashville, TN to the late Earl Layne and Barbara Wilson Wilkerson. He was also proceeded in death by two brothers, Lonnie and David Wilkerson.

Survived by his loving wife Jennifer Wilkerson and daughter Lacey Jennay Wilkerson of LaVergne, TN; sons Ronnie Layne Wilkerson “JR” and wife April, James Wilkerson and wife Tara all of Christiana, TN; seven grandchildren, Destiny, MaKayla, Bailey, James Jr, Ronnie III, Remington and Turner; Siblings Steven Wilkerson of Mt. Juliet, Tn and Cynthia Wilkerson of Nashville, TN; and many other cherished loved ones and friends.

Ronnie was a hard worker all of his life. At a young age he started cutting grass and delivering newspapers on the streets of West Nashville. He graduated from Cohn High School with the class of 1977. Right out of high school he worked at Aladdin in Nashville. He started his career in the heating and air conditioning field working for Foster Engineering. In the early nineties Ronnie struck out on his own starting R&B heating and air conditioning where he took pride in serving his customers with the highest level of loyalty, honesty and integrity. For many years he also worked as the night watchman for Ms. Nancy at LaVergne Sports Center and invested in real-estate ventures.

From the time he was a young man he enjoyed boating, skiing, four wheeling, horseback riding, trail riding, gardening, hunting, fishing and bush hogging. He was an avid outdoorsman who shared his love of the outdoors with his boys from an early age. They spent countless hours hunting, fishing and making fond memories together. He was blessed enough to achieve his dream of purchasing his own farm for him and his family to enjoy.

Ronnie was the epitome of a family man. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family. From the yearly vacations at the cabins, beach trips, cruises, and island hopping in the Philippines with his wife and daughter; he was always willing and ready for his next adventure. In everything Ronnie did you were likely to find his family making memories right alongside him.

Ronnie left a legacy of love, integrity, selflessness and acts of service that will be felt in this world for generations to come.

Visitation with the Wilkerson family will be a Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 10:00am until the time of the funeral services beginning at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Wilson County at 7450 Trousdale Ferry Pike Lebanon, Tn 37090 with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

