Ronnie Thomas White, age 77 of Murfreesboro died Sunday February 15, 2026. He was a native of Brownsville, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Thomas White, and Virginia Lee Williams White.

Mr. White was a Christian and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. White retired from the Tennessee National Guard and from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene White; children, Mia Wornstaff, Michelle Bennett, Debbie Corum and husband Rick, James White and wife Serena; Grandchildren; Taylor, Trevor, Bailey, Wyatt, Nick, Amber, Ashley , Bethany, Andrew, Madylin; eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday February 19th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday February 20th 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

