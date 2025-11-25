OBITUARY: Ronnie Rowland

Mr. Ronnie Lee Rowland, age 71, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, November 21, 2025. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Clayton and Beular Mae McCoy Rowland. Ronnie was a 1972 graduate of Smyrna High School. He enjoyed watching Western tv shows and movies. Ronnie retired from Anderson Pools after having worked there for over 30 years. He enjoyed traveling to Virginia, North Carolina, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Florida.

Ronnie is survived by his sister, Odelene Rowland; longtime partner, Dana Hobbs; daughter-in-law, Holly Rowland; grandson, De’mon Rowland and his fiancée Alyssa Action; great granddaughter, Amani-Nicole; sister-in-law, Pat Rowland; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Derrick Rowland, and brother, Hughie “Bubba” Rowland.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 28, 2025 from 11:00am until 1:30pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 28, 2025 at 1:30pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.