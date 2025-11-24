OBITUARY: Ronnie Maxwell

Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Claude Maxwell, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, November 20, 2025. He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Robert Claude and Doris Mai Tilford Maxwell. Ronnie proudly served his country in the United States Army. He owned and operated Maxwell Builders Supply for many years before working as a truck driver. Ronnie was a lifetime member and past Post Commander of VFW Post 4575. He enjoyed listening to classic country music and going to the lake.Ronnie is survived by his children, Ronnie T. Maxwell and Ashley Carr and her husband Matt; grandchildren, Ethan Maxwell, Ali Carr, and Aubri Carr; and former spouse, Cynthia Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his significant other of many years, Muriel Mallard, and brother, Edward O. Maxwell.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 26, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.