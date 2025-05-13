OBITUARY: Ronnie Joseph Reames

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Ronnie Reames, a man whose dedication, kindness, and love shaped the lives of those around him. He is survived by his loving wife, his three children, his three stepchildren, his sister, his aunt and uncles, his many cousins, his beloved grandchildren, and his precious great-grandchildren-all of whom carry his memory in their hearts.

Ronnie was a proud serviceman, having dedicated time to the Regular Army, Reserves, and National Guard. His commitment to his country was matched only by his dedication to his work-spending 33 years as a welder at Quality and Industry, where his craftsmanship and hard work stood as a testament to his strength and perseverance.

Beyond his service and labor, Ronnie found joy in the simple things-most of all, his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Western movies. He was a dedicated fan, cheering on his team with unwavering loyalty and immersing himself in the timeless stories of grit and honor that Western films offered. He carried that same resilience and strength in his own life, standing firm in his convictions and embracing each day with pride.

A memorial service to celebrate and honor his life will take place on May 27th from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the Holiday Inn, 2565 Highwood Boulevard in Smyrna, Tennessee, where family and friends will gather to pay tribute.

He will be deeply missed. His legacy lives on in the love he gave, the lessons he taught, and the memories that will never fade.