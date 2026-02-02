OBITUARY: Ronnie Dale Hays

Ronnie Dale Hays, age 79, of Murfreesboro, passed away on January 31, 2026 at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked for SunTrust Bank before retiring after 35 years. Ronnie was a member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ, where he previously served as an Elder, Bible class teacher and song leader.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Leydon and Mamie Reecer Hays.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Warren Hays; children, Chris (Tracy) Hays and Ronda Busey; brother, Kenneth (Lynda) Hays; sisters, Leydonna (Jack) Dugger and Jeanie (Rick) Warren; and grandchildren, Michaela (Eli) Langford, Madison Busey, Hansley Hays and Hannah Hays.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bryan Hayes, Herb Alsup and David Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family wishes to thank Dr. and Mrs. Stephen Odom, Dr. Michael Yu and Amedisys Hospice and Home Health.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethlehem Church of Christ or Middle Tennessee Christian School.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

