OBITUARY: Ronnie D. Greer

Ronnie D. Greer – Age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN. August 28, 2024. He was not only a good husband and father but also a wonderful stepfather and grandfather. Known to his grandkids as PeePaw he enjoyed his time with them all. An avid fisherman and boater there was always something fun Ronnie had to share with his family. His fishing adventures took him to many locations including Canada and Mexico. Ronnie was a man of integrity, hard work and applied this to any job or situation that needed to be handled. A friend to many, he was always there if help was needed. His wicked sense of humor was loved by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed by his Wife, Mother, Brothers, Sister, Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren.

Preceded in death by father, George W. Greer, Sr. Survived by wife, Janice Greer; sons, Joseph Scott (Samantha) Greer, Jackie (Penny) McKee and Chris (Beabea) Breer; grandchildren, Sydnee Greer, Savanah Greer, Brayden Shelton, Blake Shelton, Jack (Rachel) McKee and Kasey (Cody) McKee; 4 great-grandchildren; mother, Mary Ellen Greer; sister, Linda (Steve) Brown; brothers, George W. (Jeanette) Greer, Jr., David E. (Nora) Greer and Mike A. (Linda) Greer.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Hermitage Memorial Gardens. His family will serve as Pallbearers.

