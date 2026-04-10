Ron was born to Robert George and Marion “Ruth” White (nee Bellamy), and was the fourth of five children: Sharon (Fitsimmons), Joy (Newham), Robert, and Richard. He was predeceased by both parents and both brothers. As a young man he excelled in the theatrical arts and was the lead male role in all of his high school plays. In his last year of high school he also won the Canadian Public Speakers contest. After high school he was an avid scuba diver, a sergeant in the Canadian militia, serving honorably, and became a radio DJ on CFOS, CKXP, and KTNR, then ventured into television on CKNX.

Ron married Penny McAfee on August 16, 1975 and together they had two children: Sheerah (McLean) and Elon. Later they would happily extend their family to include son-in-law Robert McLean, daughters-in-law Lindsay (Simms) and Nicke (Prince), and grandchildren Tallon, Kiera, Araya, and Isla.

In 1979 Ron graduated from L.I.F.E. Bible College Pacific, in Burnaby BC. In 46 years of ministry his experience included church caretaker, choir leader, youth pastor, associate pastor, lead pastor, evangelist, and prison chaplain. In 1982 Ron moved his family to Southern California Where he and Penny raised their children. There he became frequent singer at the Christian Business Men’s Association, various church organizations, and Knotts Berry Farm.

Ron was known for his intelligence, wit, voice, and love of family, and was not a man you wanted to play trivia against. His hobbies included history, playing piano, singing, writing music, and home improvements. During most of his ministerial career he owned and operated a residential/commercial painting business. After semi-retiring from ministry he and Penny moved to Tennessee where he worked at the Nissan plant in Smyrna.

In his last 15 months Ron suffered with lung issues and was surrounded by family when he eventually succumbed to his illness. He had loved the Lord with all his heart and, while not perfect, he diligently sought to walk in the paths of righteousness. He will be deeply missed by family and loved ones near and far.

A celebration of life for Ron White will take place on April 24, 2026 at 10:00 at the Regeneration Nashville Church in Goodletsville, TN.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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