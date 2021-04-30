Ronald Wayne Todd

Ronald Wayne Todd, age 67 of Murfreesboro, TN, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late Bedford Freeland “Bill” Todd and Velma Lois Brandon Todd.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sheila Lay Todd; son, Andrew Todd, and his wife Desirae of Beechgrove, TN; daughter, Laura Todd of Murfreesboro, TN; and grandsons, Austin, Peyton and Greyson Todd all of Beechgrove, TN.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 4:00 PM Sunday following the visitation with Pastor Ben Lay officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday at the Todd Family Cemetery in the Big Springs Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Ronald was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist church and was retired from the Tennessee Farmers Co-op.

An online guestbook for the Todd family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com


