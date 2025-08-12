OBITUARY: Ronald Wayne Petzak

Butch Petzak, age 85, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on August 7, 2025, at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on October 30, 1939, in Ludington, Michigan where he lived a great deal of his life.

Butch was a devoted husband to Carol (Lyon) and loving father to Thomas, Scott, Jeffery (Bugs) and Holly Jo. Butch was dedicated and hardworking and had a good sense of humor. For twelve years he was the owner and operator of a grocery store that’s motto was, “You can’t beat our meat!” Butch was employed at Indian Hills Golf Club of Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the past 20 plus years where he supervised staff and maintained golf carts up until the time of his death.

Despite his many responsibilities, he always made time for his family and passions. Butch’s hobbies and interests helped define who he was. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, attending mass, and doing projects around the house.

Butch is preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents Edward and Leona, in-laws Armand and Genevieve Lyon, brothers Gordon, Richard, Theodore and sisters Delores Larson, Rogene O’Brien, sister-in-law’s Edith Petzak, and Judy Lyon, brother-in-law’s Ronald Lyon, Jerry O’Brien, Bill Anderson, niece Erin Anderson and nephews David Petzak and Marc Lyon.

He is survived by his sister Joyce Bogus, sister-in-law’s Alicia Petzak, Sharon Petzak, Druscilla Lyon and Barb Lyon, brother-in-law’s Otto Larson and Dwayne Bogus, his children Thomas, Scott, Jeffery (Bugs) and Holly Jo. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and his five great-grandchildren in addition to his large extended family, which will miss him dearly.

We find comfort in knowing that Butch’s legacy lives on through the lessons he taught us, the love he shared, and the memories we will cherish forever.

A Rosary Service and Celebration of Life will be held on August 19, 2025 at 6:00 pm at Indian Hills Golf Club, 405 Calumet Trace, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.