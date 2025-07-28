OBITUARY: Ronald W. Carlton Sr.

Ronald W. Carlton Sr., age 69, passed away on July 25, 2025. He was a native of Davidson County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Ronald worked for Nissan-Yates for over 22 years.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eunice Carlton, and brother, Robert Carlton.

He is survived by his wife Judy Carlton of 51 years; son, Wayne (Lisa) Carlton; brothers, Jerry (Susan) Carlton; sisters, Patsy Nabors and Judy Hall; grandchildren, Dylan Carlton and Isabella Carlton.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, July 28, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. The chapel service will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers with Jim Powers officiating. The burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 615-893-2422

