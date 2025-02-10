OBITUARY: Ronald “Ron” Morrison

Ronald “Ron” James Morrison, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2025 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. As a husband, father, brother, and friend, he was known for his unwavering kindness, steadfast faith, and dedication to those he loved. Ron was born on October 21, 1959, in Inglewood, California, to the late William “Bill” James and Shirley Estes Morrison.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Morrison, with whom he shared 30 years of love and companionship; his sons, William (Elizabeth) and Matthew (Stefany); his sister, Debbi (Michael) Garnreiter, and their children; his brother, Mark (Gloria Caruso) Morrison, and their children; as well as a host of extended family.

Throughout his life, Ron’s passion for aviation was profound—he was a skilled pilot and flying brought him great joy. Ron was born into an aviation family where he shared his passion of flying antique and vintage aircraft with his father and brother. He also had a wonderful career, spending the last 25 years in sales with FedEx, where he was loved by teammates and customers alike.

Ron’s greatest pride, however, was his family. When asked recently by a doctor what the secret to a long and happy marriage is, his answer was simple: “Margaret, just Margaret.” Their unique love story and marriage will always be remembered as a real life fairy tale. Some of his favorite memories were with his sons, bonding over endless hours of time spent in the hangar on restoration projects.

Ron’s legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, the skies he soared, and the love he shared.

A graveside service with family will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 17, 2025, at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Mark Morrison, Michael Garnreiter, Ray Smith, Jim Smith, and Kirk Smith. There will be a celebration of Ron’s life at 12:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, with visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the EAA Vintage Aircraft Association or the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, both of whose mission is to encourage and aid the retention and restoration of antique and vintage aircraft, an initiative Ron supported throughout his life. www.eaavintage.org or www.beechcrafthm.com