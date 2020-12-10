Ronald Rainey, age 73 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Williamson County, Tennessee, and a son of the late W.L. and Mildred Daugherty Rainey.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Rhonda Rainey; children, Michelle Schultz (Tim) of Chapel Hill, TN, Gavin Rainey (Allie Douglas) of Murfreesboro, Kristin Banks (Daniel) of Woodbury, Amber Rainey, and Tyler Rainey, both of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Corey Schultz of Lewisburg, Sarah Banks (Briar Blackman) and Logan Banks, all of Woodbury; a great grandson, Luka Blackman; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Rainey was a member of Marshall Knob Baptist Church and he retired from Courier Printing Company in 2013 after 48 years of service.

Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

