OBITUARY: Ronald N. Nagel Jr.

Ronald N Nagel, Jr, age 54 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Saturday, August 16, 2025. He was born May 12, 1971 in Buffalo, NY to Ronald Nagel Sr. and the late Priscilla Nagel.

Ronald worked at Tractor Supply Corporation in Brentwood until his untimely death. Ron moved to Smyrna, TN to be closer to his work but prior to this he had resided in Knoxville, TN; Dover, DE; Huntington, WV and Holland, NY. He was a native of Buffalo, NY.

Ron loved camping, his dogs, was an avid Bills and Sabres fan and had an amazing way of making someone laugh and groan at the same time with his penchant for puns. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and an Eagle Scout.

Ron was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his immediate family including his wife of 30 years, Jennifer Nagel, his son, Andrew, and his daughters; Ellie and Leanora.

Memorial service will be from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at The Church of God in Murfreesboro, TN.