OBITUARY: Ronald Lee Cross

Ronald Lee Cross, age 77 of Antioch, Tennessee died Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro with family at his side. He was a native of Framingham, Massachusetts and was a son of the late Robert and Alice Cross. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Cross and a son, Jeremy “Jay” Cross.

Survivors include his son, Roger Cross and wife Jennifer of Readyville, TN; grandchildren, Gage, Abigail, and Allison Cross; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Ronald was a proud United States Army veteran and had a long career in accounting and billing.

Visitation with the Cross family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna Monday, February 17, 2025, from 12:00pm until the start of funeral services beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.