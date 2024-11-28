OBITUARY: Ronald L. Metz Sr.

Ronald (Ron) Metz Sr, age 79, of Coloma, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, November 26 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN. Ron was born May 22, 1945 in Custer, South Dakota to the late Herbert and Hilda Metz. Ron worked in automotive repair for most of his career. In his retirement, he kept a side business of lawn mower repair right inside his garage.

Ron spent much of his time tinkering around in the garage – repairing and building anything he could get his hands on. He enjoyed riding his Goldwing motorcycle, pontoon boating and watching the news. He spent time playing in bowling leagues, going camping, and served as the go-to handyman for family and friends. He found joy in working in his garage, listening to country and oldies music, and relaxing on the porch with Jayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 30+ years, Jayne Metz; brothers Marvin, Dewayne, Kenneth, Loyd, Herbert, and Robert; sisters Hilda, Elsie, Barbara, Pauline Marrion, Betty Longenecker, Mildred Nistler, and Susie Pilgrim.

Ron is survived by his children Ron (Tricia) Metz Jr of Coloma, Trish Barker of Stevensville, Roger (Nicole) Metz of Benton Harbor; step-daughter Erin (John) Brown of St. Joseph; brother Raymond Metz; sisters Virginia Pitts, Linda Pilgrim, and Judy (Dillard) Cupp; as well as grandchildren Brandi, Ron III, Ashlei, Roger, Courtney, Brayden, Roger, Andi, and Harper; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

As per Ron’s request, his ashes will be joined with his late wife’s, in order for the two of them to be united for eternity. The family is in the process of arranging a memorial service and will announce the details soon.