OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay

Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice.

He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota.

He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship with the Methodist Church.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Sabrina (Christopher) Range; son, Charlie (Angie) Livesay; grandchildren, Emmi Cain, Zach (Summer) Range, Gracie Range, Brody Range, Jackson Livesay, Jace Livesay; great-grandchildren, Addison Tucker; sister, Carol Barnes; and a number of other family members, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded by his parents, Raymond and Marjorie Livesay; brother, Raymond “Buster” Livesay, and sister, Joyce Ellis.

A visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM following the visitation. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude in Ronald’s memory.

