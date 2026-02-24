Ronald Edward Cannon, Jr., age 68, of Smyrna, TN passed away on February 14, 2026. He was born in Nashville on December 2, 1957, to the late Ronald Cannon, Sr. and Sara Fuller Cannon.

He was also preceded in death by his deeply beloved grandmother, Mommy Red.

Ronnie, lovingly known as “Cannonball,” was a dedicated family man who treasured every moment spent with his loved ones. He had a passion for fishing and enjoyed sharing his excitement for the great outdoors with his children and grandchildren.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Angela Cannon; children, Samantha Cannon and Jacob Cannon; and grandchildren, Lily and Ben. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael Cannon and Linda Cannon.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2026, from 2 PM to 4 PM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, located at 1234 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

A memorial service will follow at 4 PM in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under the care of Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

