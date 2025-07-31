OBITUARY: Ronald Earl Little

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Earl Little, 73, of Middle, TN, who died on June 19, 2025.

Born on November 26, 1951, in Nashville, TN. Ronald was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his ex-wife Robin (69), children Christopher (42) and Matthew (38), daughter-in-law Lindsay (33), and grandchildren John (18) and Katherine (5).

Ronald’s passions were photography, music, cars, and storytelling.

A memorial service will be held but is not yet scheduled.

If you wish to attend his service, please leave contact details in the guestbook below.