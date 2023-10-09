OBITUARY: Ronald Dean Randolph

Ronald Dean Randolph, age 62 of Manchester formerly of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

He was a native of East Liverpool, Ohio and was preceded in death by his son, Willard “JR” Randolph, parents, Willard Randolph. Sr and Meryl Couch; brothers, Everett Randolph, Willard Randolph Jr.

Mr. Randolph had worked many jobs including the Oil Fields in Oklahoma and had worked in construction most recently. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Mr. Randolph is survived by wife of 45 years, Nancy Lorence Randolph; children, Autumn Williams and husband Gerry Williams, Jr., Cody Randolph, Summer Randolph; Grandchildren; Jazmyn Williams, Trey Williams, Everett Randolph, Trinity Randolph, and one on the way. Also, brothers, John Randolph, and wife Tina, William Randolph; sister, Theresa Boone and husband Pat; sisters-in-law; Janice Randolph, and Joy Randolph.

Visitation was from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

