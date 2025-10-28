OBITUARY: Ronald Dean Hollis

Ronald Dean Hollis, age 79 of Antioch, TN, passed away Saturday, October 25, 2025. A native of Logansport, IN, he was the son of the late Franklin Leroy Hollis and Tavie Marie Clemons Hollis. Mr. Hollis was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Beth Hollis, brothers, Daniel and Garry Hollis.

Mr. Hollis survived by his wife, Mary Hollis; sons, Del Hollis and his wife Jacquelyn of San Antonio, TX, Damin Hollis of LaVergne, TN, and Chris Baker and his wife Nancie of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Roxanne Hollis and her husband David Tramel of McMinnville, TN, and Rhonda Hollis Matthews and her husband Brent also of McMinnville, TN; brother, Ted Hollis and his wife Lenore of Richardson, TX, and a sister, Karen Wolfe and her husband Joe of Murfreesboro, TN; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hollis was of the Christian faith and a retired policeman with Metro Nashville Police Department.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook for the Hollis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.