Ronald D. Waddle of Smyrna, Tennessee was born June 11, 1950, to the late Bernice and Norman Waddle Sr. in Dayton Ohio. He passed away peacefully Monday, February 9, 2026, after a brief illness.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 28 years Susanne Waddle. He is the father/stepfather of Tammy (Dan) Tootle of Xenia OH, Krystal (Matthew) Glenn of Unionville TN, Sara Burger of Roseville CA, Robin Burger of Asheville NC, Martin (Allison) Burger of Lynchburg VA. Beloved grandfather of Kaleb Irwin, Conner, Dillon, and Cullan Tootle.

Ron loved music and played drums from an early age playing in local bands and even with his friends at church services. Ron spent several years in the printing business both in Ohio and Tennessee. He also worked for a time in the Limousine business where he enjoyed meeting people. Ron was an avid storyteller always entertaining his audiences. He thoroughly enjoyed his 19 years of service being a suite attendant at the Tennessee Titans football stadium for the Titans ownership family. He also worked at two Super Bowls where he was attendant for Sir Paul McCartney at one and for Tom Petty for the other. These and many more were the adventures of Ron that he cherished and that we cherish about him. He was always willing to go wherever God sent him and we are so grateful He sent Ron to us. We take comfort knowing that Ron is embraced in God’s eternal love.

Visitation with the Waddle family will be Friday, February 13, 2026, from 4:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 6:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Waddle family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

