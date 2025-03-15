OBITUARY: Ronald Aruthur Motley

Ronald Arthur Motley, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2025, in Smyrna, Tennessee, at the age of 76. Born on July 6, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, Ronald lived a life characterized by his unwavering love for family, his dedication to his work, and his generous spirit that touched the lives of many.

Ronald was the son of Alvin Motley and Aleen Gillchrest, both of whom preceded him in death, along with his brothers Bobby, Billy, Jerry, and Mike Motley. Despite the heartache of losing family members, Ronald’s innate ability to care for others shone brightly throughout his life, allowing him to form deep connections within his community.

He is survived by his wife, Rhea Motley, and Ron’s three children: Amy, Christopher (spouse Ashley), and Michael Motley. Ronald was a proud grandfather to Kayla Kirin, Cole Motley, Brady Motley, and Micah Motley, and he eagerly awaited the arrival of his first great-grandchild, Finneas Ray. He also leaves behind his sister, Brenda Motley, and his brother, Ray Motley, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Ronald’s professional journey spanned over 50 years in the gasoline and convenience store business, from which he retired after dedicating a significant portion of his life to serving others. He was a proud alumnus of Murray State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. His love for organization was well-known, and he often relied on his beloved spreadsheets to keep both his professional and personal life in order.

A devoted member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Smyrna, Ronald was actively involved in his church community, where he forged many lasting friendships. His caring nature extended beyond his family as he was always ready to lend a helping hand or offer sage advice to those in need. Known for being fun-loving and generous—yet thrifty—Ronald found joy in the simple things, particularly in spending time with children and being a hands-on father who actively participated in his kids’ lives. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Children’s Scholarship Fund at Cornerstone Methodist Church.

In his leisure time, Ronald was an avid golfer and a passionate sports enthusiast. He relished the moments spent working in his yard and nurturing his garden, always finding peace and fulfillment in nature’s beauty.

As we remember Ronald Arthur Motley, we celebrate a life well-lived—one characterized by love, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to family and community. His legacy will continue through the lives he touched and the love he shared. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, dear Ronald. Your spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those you loved and who loved you in return.