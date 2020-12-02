Ron “Bud” Smith – Age 77 of Smyrna, TN. November 30, 2020.

Preceded in death by wife, Linda Myers Smith.

Survived by daughter, Carla (Lanny) Jenkins; sons, Troy (Sherrie) Smith and Jason (Christy) Smith; grandchildren, Terra (Corey) Phelps, Ashley (Chris) Teter, Brannon (Amy) Smith and Jared Smith; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Wendell Byrd. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.