OBITUARY: Ron Allen

Mr. Ronald “Ron” Christopher Allen, age 56, of LaVergne, TN passed away Sunday, March 23, 2025. He was born in California to Ronald W. and Christine Bannister Allen. Ron worked as truck driver for many years. He enjoyed cooking for his family and spending time with his son and grandchildren who he loved very much. Ron loved fishing for anything that would bite wherever he could be on the water. He had a big, generous heart for anyone he could help.

Ron is survived by his fiancée, Star Williford; son, Cody Allen and his wife Amanda; grandchildren, Chelsea and Brayden; father, Ronald W. Allen and his wife Irene; siblings, Jamie Giomundo and her husband Howie and Samuel Tirone; a host of nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Reina. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Bannister Allen; sister, Heidi Sanzaro; and brother, Daniel Allen.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 6, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.