OBITUARY: Roma Nellie Grow

Roma Nellie Grow, age 93, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Roma was born and raised in Rupert Idaho. Roma spent many hours serving in various callings within our church, mostly as Secretary in the Ward and Stake Relief Society and Young Woman’s. She loved to serve others.

She was a great example to her girls giving rides to people, visiting people in the hospital, taking meals or cookies to people, helping young mothers with their babies, and feeding the missionaries.

Her Grandmother Gibson taught her tatting. Tatting is a kind of knotted lace made by hand with a small shuttle and using cotton thread. Roma would make snowflakes, book markers, edging on handkerchief’s and pillowcases, her daughters, and granddaughter babybooties and Christmas wreaths. She taught her daughter LaDean.

Mrs. Grow is survived by daughters, Donnetta Grow and LaDean Dennis and husband Loren Dennis; granddaughter, RaeLynn Dennis all of Smyrna, Tennessee; and sister, Carolyn Foster of Magna, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Clements Grow; her daughter, Melanie Grow; her parents Nellie Edna and Dean Emerson Kump; and siblings, Mac Dean Kump, Duane William Kump, Robert Kump, Ferrell Z. Kump and Lola Kump.

Services to celebrate Mrs. Grow will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 316 Mayfield Drive, Smyrna, Tennessee 37167. There will be no public visitation. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

