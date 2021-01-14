Rollin Daniel Neal, age 67 of Smyrna, TN passed away January 9, 2021 surrounded by his family at his residence.

Preceded in death by parents, Lanieus Oatman and Willene Hale Neal; brother, Barry Lee Neal; son in law, Jeff Walden; grandson, Austin Wilkerson; granddaughter, Daysia Lee Neal.

Survived by: children, Hope Shannon (Burt) Cox, Daniel Jacob (Penny) Neal, Dustin Trevor Neal, Brianna Walden, Nathan Neal and Gabriel (Elizabeth) Neal; stepson, Josh (Felicisha) Neal; sister, Wava Neal; twenty grandchildren; two great grandchildren; mother of his children, Rose Neal and special friend, Vickie Nash.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 3:00 PM Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Shane Hessey officiating. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Neal. Memorials may be made to Place of Hope, Columbia, TN or Alive Hospice. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com