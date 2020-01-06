Roger William Carpenter, age 71 of LaVergne died Friday January 3, 2020. He was a native of Whitney Point, NY. He was preceded in death by son, Mark Carpenter, and parents, Everett Carpenter and Rena Whitney Carpenter.

Mr. Carpenter was a veteran of the United States Army. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, in 1969 and 1970. He was retried from DCI as a facilities maintenance supervisor.

A musician at heart, he was the quintessential performer.

Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Marline Carpenter; daughters, Cerrise Carpenter and Ann Lewis and husband William; daughter-in-law, Allison Carpenter, and granddaughter, Layla Carpenter.

Visitation will be 2:00PM to 4:00PM Saturday January 11, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Military Honors and celebration of life will be at 4:00PM Saturday January 11, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com