OBITUARY: Roger Steve Jones

Roger Steve Jones, age 74, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 24, 2025, at his home in Murfreesboro, TN.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rhonda Smith Jones; children Brandon (Leah) Jones, and Amber (David) Myers; grandchildren Andrew and Haley Myers, and Kellen and Maggie Jones, nephew Aaron (Rebecca) Leicht, and grandnieces Hannah and Olivia Leicht, all of whom reside in Rutherford County, TN. Surviving family also includes brother Allen (Elaine) Jones of Macon, GA, and brother-in-law Gary (Jackie) Smith of Panama City, FL. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Born in Jacksonville, FL, to Roy and Frankie Jones, Roger grew up both there and in Macon, GA, where he attended Willingham High School, graduating in 1969. He attended college at Southern Tech in Marietta, GA, and graduated from Georgia College at Milledgeville GA, while simultaneously serving six years in the Naval Air Reserves. Afterward, he began a 16-year career with Xerox Corporation before fulfilling his dream of opening his own business in the form of Franklin’s Printing in Murfreesboro, TN.

Roger was a devoted father, serving as scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 131 in Franklin, TN for many years. He was also active in all his children’s activities and in his church, serving in the choir and in various administrative roles.

He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, carpentry, and mechanics, once buying and working to restore a 1967 Chevrolet Impala. He designed and did much of the construction on his family’s home in Arrington, TN. He kept himself constantly busy with projects that intrigued him, building everything from koi ponds to radio-controlled model airplanes. He was a history enthusiast, and his children grew up spending many many weekends traveling, camping, and visiting Civil War battlefields.

Roger was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2005 at the age of 55. While the progression was blessedly slow for the first 15 years, the physical decline accelerated in the last four years, preventing him from using the body he’d once kept in constant motion. His family takes solace in the fact that he is once again moving better than he ever has, and has finally found the comfort that he so deserves.

Per his wishes, Roger will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

