OBITUARY: Roger Lawson

Roger Lawson, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

A native of Mariba, KY, he was the son of the late Reid and Irene Adkins Lawson.

Roger is survived by his son, Wayne Lawson of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Laura Lawson Webb and her husband David of Baltimore, MD; sister, Juanita Patton, and her husband Leroy of Shelby, OH; grandchildren, John Roger Zavisa, Garrett Wayne Lawson, and Haley Lane Lawson.

Roger was a cherished father, grandfather, and friend. His kindness and joy touched everyone he met. His peace of spirit and love was the gift he shared with all and will sustain the broken hearts of those who will miss him every day.

His upholstery and craftsmanship were part of Murfreesboro for nearly 50 years. He had devoted customers who loved him dearly and became friends through the years. He drove a school bus many years ago and always remembered the bus stops and names. His laughter and love of music became legendary on his route. Countless people will remember him and smile.

The family will have a private memorial to honor and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate in his name to the ASPCA or St. Jude. He was a champion for both.

