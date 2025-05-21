OBITUARY: Roger John Sampson

Roger John Sampson, age 67, passed away May 16, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of San Jose, CA where he lived most of his life before moving to Tennessee a few years ago. Roger served in the United States Airforce.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, John Sampson and Mary Lou Sampson. He is survived by his wife, Shelley Sampson; daughters, Sandra Reagan, Amanda Sampson, Caitlyn (Matthew) Sampson-Schollmeier; brother, Gene (Dian) Sampson; and grandchildren, Aariyah, Luke, Eli and Lorelei.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Burial will follow on Sampson-Schollmeier Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

