Roger J. Schafer, age 80 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Adams Place.

He was a native of Amenia, North Dakota, and a son of the late Joseph and Lillian Schafer.

He was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary (Al) Furter, Grace (Bill) Parisio, and Jean (Lee) Watne.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Bernadette Brink Schafer; their children, Daniel (Denise) Schafer, Brian (Kimberly) Schafer, and Karen (Eric) Stasiunas; grandchildren, Derek (Rachel), Devin (Abigail), and David Schafer, Isaac and Brady Schafer, Will and Eddie Stasiunas; a brother, Jim (Jeanna) Schafer; a sister, Cathy (Tim) Alm; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Schafer was a devoted husband and a proud father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was always eager to help on any project and share his wisdom and humor in the process.

Professionally, Mr. Schafer had a successful 42-year career as a Mechanical Engineer, ultimately retiring in 2007 from GM/Saturn.

In retirement, he continued exercising his engineering mind with many projects at home. He also enjoyed ballroom and line dancing with his wife as well as touring botanical gardens together across the southeast. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and an avid participant in Rock Steady Boxing Fight Against Parkinson’s.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A visitation and Rosary will begin one hour prior to the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 am Monday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Fr. John Sims Baker officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm in Calvary Cemetery, Lawrenceburg, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.

An online guestbook is available for the Schafer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

