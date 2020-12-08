Roger Dale Keith, 73, of Smyrna, TN departed this earth to his heavenly home Friday, December 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan, brothers Troy Keith and W.J. Keith of Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, William Wallace Keith, his mother Margaret Dobbs Keith, six brothers and one sister.

Roger was born in Trion, Georgia February 17, 1947. He followed his brother’s example and joined the military in 1966. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army with a military disability in 1968 after receiving many commendations including medals for expert marksman. Roger was a great patriot, always honoring our great flag and respecting the military heritage and sacrifice of all veterans.

In 1989, he moved to Murfreesboro, TN where he worked as a printer for Standard Register Company for several years. At that time, he met and married Susan Knobbs, the love of his life and they settled in Smyrna. Susan had moved to Nashville from West Central Illinois, so their wedding invitations read, “you’re invited to the union of the North and the South!”

He worked for The Town of Smyrna’s Golf Course, Water Treatment Plant and most recently Building and Grounds Maintenance.

Roger loved people; had immense compassion and mercy. If someone asked for directions, he would often say, “Oh, just let me take you there”, or invite them for a meal with us or to stay overnight. He was a lovable gentle soul, always trying to make you smile. He always said, “sometimes people are just waiting for something to make them smile!”

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

A graveside service with military honors will take place Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Legion or The Bridge Ministry, 535 Brick Church Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37207