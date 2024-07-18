OBITUARY: Rodney ‘Rod’ Lawrence Holder

Rodney “Rod” Lawrence Holder, age 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on the evening of Thursday, July 11, 2024.

He was born in Woodward, Oklahoma to the late Edward Lawrence and Ora Redwine Holder.

Mr. Holder is survived by his wife, Donna Holder; daughter, Anne Bolano and her husband Robert; son, Matt Holder and his wife Andrea; grandchildren, Carla Rodriguez and Avery Holder; and brother, Jerry Holder and his wife Bonnie.

Rodney was a follower of Jesus Christ, and his faith was the cornerstone of his life. Rod, a Vietnam Veteran, served his country in the United States Navy. He then worked as an Electrical Technician for AT&T for the entirety of his career. Rod and Donna were married in 1969 and were stationed in both Washington, DC and San Diego, California before they returned to Mississippi to start their family.

He was a devoted father who coached a variety of sports teams, never missed games or recitals, and continued to serve his children into their adulthood. Rod loved to travel and shared his appreciation for the Western United States with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan who loved watching the Atlanta Braves and Mississippi State athletics.

Services to celebrate Rodney will be at two o’clock the afternoon of Friday, July 19, 2024, at Roselawn Funeral Home with visitation on the same day from twelve until two o’clock. Burial with military honors will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

