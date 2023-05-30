OBITUARY: Rodney Dale White Sr.

Rodney Dale White, Sr., age 74, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

A native of Matoaka, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Ralph Glenn and Rosa Lee Sudar White. Rodney was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty McDaniels.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sandra Petersen White; sons, Rodney Dale White, Jr, and Douglas White; daughter, Melissa Danley; stepchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Michael, and Anthony Yost, Lindsey Marrero, and Alicia Yost; brothers, Gerald White, Ralph Wayne White, Jerry White, and Larry White; and several grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday following the visitation with Pastor Paul Chisgar officiating.

Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

