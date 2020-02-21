Rockey Bonifant, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family after a 15 month battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Carl Edward Bonifant Sr. and Alice Matthews Bonifant; and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Edward Bonifant Jr. and Ricky Lee Bonifant.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Brewer Bonifant; children, Linnie Bonifant of Murfreesboro, and Mark Bonifant and his wife Carissa of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Natalie Jones, Elora Barrett, Caitlyn Barrett and Madilynn Grace Bonifant all of Murfreesboro; sisters, Barbara Smith of Shelbyville, and Christine Rodriguez and her husband Jose of Shelbyville; brother, Dale Bonifant and his wife Debra of Murfreesboro; along with much loving extended family.

Rockey was of the Baptist faith. He was a construction worker most of his life. He enjoyed razor riding along with four wheelers and motorcylces. His yearly annual BBQ event around July 4th was something he always loved, and looked forward to it every year. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Baptist Church. Brother Trey Gambill will officiate. Visitation will take place prior to the Celebration from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.