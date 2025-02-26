OBITUARY: Robin Wayne Burks

Robin Wayne Burks, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at home in Smyrna, TN, on February 21, 2025. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, we find comfort in knowing he is now at peace in Heaven.

Robin was born on June 4, 1960, in Murfreesboro, TN. He spent his childhood surrounded by family and friends in the Kittrell, Readyville, and Murfreesboro areas. Though he traveled across the country, his heart always led him back home to his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Elizabeth and Jerry Wayne Burks, and his grandparents, Comer and Voltra Burks and Hershel and Addie Mae Layhew.

Robin is survived by his loving mother, Gloria Burks; his daughters, Christy (Mike) Crips and Ashley (Josh) Davis; and his grandchildren Christopher Noah Crips, Jerry Lane Crips, and Ellianna Brynley Davis.

He is also survived by his siblings, Tammy (David) Merritt, Penny Miller, and Jerry Burks, nieces and nephews Steven Hackney, Amber (Adam) Brennstuhl, Cole Miller, and Jesse and Kelsey Burks.

He will be deeply missed by his devoted partner, Carol Jean (Galbraith) Corse, as well as her family: Jessica (Quintin) Whitman, Vito Martin, Jazlynn Martin, and Marianna Martin.

Robin treasured his time with family and friends more than anything; whether talking about the good, old days with aunts and uncles and cousins, or offering his Burks brand of wisdom to future generations. He loved adventures and found joy in the simple moments-especially when they involved hunting, fishing, or camping.

A Celebration of Life will be held at New Beginnings Church at Rockvale on Saturday, March 8th at 2pm. 9303 Rockvale Rd., Rockvale, TN 37153.