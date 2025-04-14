OBITUARY: Robin Rousseau

Mr. Robin Rousseau age 55 passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tn.

There will be no services at this time.

Please keep the Rousseau family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn 37087 (615) 444-4558

Send flowers to the service of Robin Rousseau