Robin Ocha Spencer, aged 55, passed away April 28, 2026 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN. Robin was born March 11, 1971 in Collins, MS. She resided in Murfreesboro, TN.

She is survived by her children: McKinzie Spencer, Jacoby Buchanan, Tyrique Graves and Amanee Spencer.

A beautiful mother who was deeply loved and will never be forgotten.

Rest peacefully with Akili now.

Funeral Services Provided By Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro

3277 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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