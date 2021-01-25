Robin Ann Kelly, age 50, passed away January 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born in California and a resident of Rutherford County.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents; Gerald A. Huffman and Gunilla S. Johansson Huffman; and brothers, Christopher Huffman and John Huffman. She is survived by her husband, Steven Kelly; son, Steven Kelly, Jr.; brother, Tim Huffman, Jerry J. Huffman; and sister, Eva Lutz and Amanda Huffman.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com