OBITUARY: Robin Allen Mears

Mr. Robin “Rob” Allen Mears, age 50, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, December 1, 2025. Rob was born in Athens, AL to the late Robert Carson Mears Jr. and Marcella Kaye Searcy Mears. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved fur baby, Aubie.

Rob was a family man. You could always find him cheering on the Auburn Tigers, shooting archery, and he loved talking about video games with his children. He loved to go to concerts and listen to music. His integrity and discipline allowed him to obtain a lot of knowledge through his life. He instilled the importance of getting an education and being joyful in life. Rob was known to be a jokester, and always had a Sundrop around. He was always present for his family and supported them in all that they participated in. Rob loved the mountains, especially in New Mexico and Colorado, and going to the beach. His legacy and impact on everyone will always be remembered for his devotion to serve his family and care for them.

Rob is survived by his wife of 17 years, Heather Mears of Murfreesboro, TN; his children, Meghan (Caleb) Gurley of Chapel Hill, TN, Morgan Cramer of Murfreesboro, TN, Chloe Mears, Chase Mears, and Grayson Mears of Murfreesboro, TN; a brother, Brandon (Rebecca) Mears of Athens, AL; nieces and nephews, Ava, Carter, and Major Mears. He is further survived by several cousins, great-aunts, uncles, and friends.

There will be a visitation period on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 12PM until 2PM. There will be a Memorial service at 2PM from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home.

Memorial Donations may be made to any Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home, 203 South Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net