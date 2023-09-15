OBITUARY: Roberto Carlos Mata Hernandez

Roberto Carlos Mata Hernandez, a loyal, hardworking, and outgoing individual, passed away on September 9, 2023, at the age of 41.

He was born on October 3, 1981, in El Salvador to his loving parents Reina Marina Mata Portillo and Francisco Reyes Hernandez Penate.

Roberto was known for his unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. He always went above and beyond to support and care for those he held dear. His strong work ethic and determination were evident in his career as a Home Builder in Construction, where he fearlessly tackled even the tallest heights.

At a young age, Roberto and his family made the courageous decision to immigrate from El Salvador to the United States. Through hard work and perseverance, he created a meaningful existence for himself and his loved ones.

Roberto will be remembered and missed dearly by his mother, brother and sister, daughters, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and especially his grandmother.

A public visitation will be held on September 15, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. The visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. It is an opportunity for all who knew Roberto to pay their respects and find solace among one another during this difficult time. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Following the visitation, a public graveside service will take place the following morning on September 16, 2023, family will meet at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna at 9:00 AM and we will leave in procession to Mapleview Cemetery. The graveside service will begin at 10:30 AM. This gathering will provide an opportunity to bid farewell to Roberto as we lay him to rest and remember the impact he had on our lives.

Roberto Mata Hernandez’s legacy as a loving son, devoted father, dedicated worker, and faithful Christian will forever remain in our hearts. May he find eternal peace in the embrace of our Lord above.

