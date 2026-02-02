OBITUARY: Roberta Victory

Roberta U. Victory, age 77 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Friday, January 30, 2026, at Skyline Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Smyrna and a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Underwood and Willie Mae West Underwood. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Roy, Franklin, Ivey Gene, and Bobby Underwood; and sisters, Estelle Gourley, Oakley McClanahan, Pauline Thomas, Hazel Babb, and Lillie Victory.

Survivors include her niece, Christy Evans and husband Jimmy; a great nephew, Blake Evans; great niece, Delaney Evans; a cousin, Nancy West; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Roberta worked in the medical field for many years and enjoyed her many hobbies including crafting, sewing, and jewelry making.

Visitation with the Victory family will be Tuesday, February 3, 2026, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Brother Bruce Heileman officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with her nephews serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Victory family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

