OBITUARY: Roberta Ann Fehrman

Roberta Ann Fehrman, age 92, passed away Friday, December 19, 2025. She was born in Greenbrier, TN to the late Melvin William and Lona Leslie Worsham. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shannon Bruce; and sisters, Alma Warren and Marian Naylor.

She is survived by her son, Keith Fehrman and his wife Lana; daughter, Donna Campbell and her husband Danny; grandchildren, Leah Fehrman and Nathan Fehrman (Cindy); great grandchildren, Summer, Autumn, Aiden, Eli, Beckham, Cora, and Delani; and two great great grandchildren.

Roberta was an accomplished seamstress, avid quilter, and talented crocheter. She crafted countless pieces by hand, many of which she generously donated to children in local hospitals. She was also an excellent typist for many years, a skill she took great pride in. Known for her treasured bell collection, she found joy in the simple beauties of life. Above all, she was deeply loved and will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, Mamaw, and friend whose warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit touched everyone who knew her.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the care provided by Gentiva Hospice and Azalea Court Senior Living.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Mayes Cemetery, 7101 Bethel Road, Goodlettsville, TN.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice.