OBITUARY: Robert Willard Robinson Sr.

On Friday, November 8, Robert Willard Robinson, Sr. loving husband of Delores Joy Robinson and father of four children peacefully passed away in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the age of 87 years.

Robert was born February 9, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Willard and Pauline Robinson. Formerly married to Beverly Edwards, he had two sons, Robert, Jr. and Christopher, and two daughters, Julia and Laurie.

Robert successfully started two thriving businesses, Homestyle Bakery and Industrial Maintenance and Engineering, both in Nashville, Tennessee. In mid-life he fulfilled a long delayed dream of becoming a private pilot earning ratings in instrument and multi-engine aircraft. He and his wife spent their later years in an aviation community in Wellington, Florida before returning to Tennessee.

Robert and his family were instrumental in the founding of the multi-campus Lakeshore Christian Church in Nashville, Tennessee. He was sympathetic to those less fortunate and literally gave many coats off his back to those in need. His compassion extended to unfortunate animals, as well. He loved the beauty of this world and the life within it. His children remember him stopping the car one autumn in the Blue Ridge mountains of Virginia to draw their attention to the sunset. “Remember this sky. You may one day wish to paint it.”

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Willard, his mother, Pauline, sisters, Carol and Nancy. His beloved deceased dog, Piper, will be interred with him.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Joy Robinson, his four children, Robert (Taylor), Christopher (Jeannie), Julia (Roger), Laurie (Tony), his brothers, Kenny and Richard, and sister Kathryn,17 grandblessings and 21 great-grandblessings.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 11, 2024 at 2 PM at Evergreen Cemetery, 519 Greenland Drive, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Any flowers should be delivered by 1 PM that day to Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 145 Innsbrooke Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN, 37128.

Robert’s custom, even in his infirmity, was to make his way to his front porch to wave goodbye to any of his family and guests. With one last goodbye, we wave and say, “We love you.”

