OBITUARY: Robert Wesley Martin, Jr.

The family of Robert Wesley Martin, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN, announces with deep sorrow his unexpected passing on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the age of 77. A native of Eden, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Robert Wesley Martin, Sr, and Agnes Adkins Martin, who survives him.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his beloved wife of 35 years, Karen Martin and their children, Jonathan (Juliana) Martin and Hannah Martin. He is also survived by sons, Wesley (Christina) Martin and Christopher (Amber) Martin, and daughter, Heather (Cliff) Harris as well as several grandchildren.

Robert served in the United States Air Force for 4 years during the Vietnam war. After graduating from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, he worked at Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute. He began as a junior accountant and moved up through the ranks until he became the Director of Finance. He then moved to the Central Office and was promoted to the Chief Financial Officer for the State of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Robert retired in 2014, after 38 faithful years of service to the State of Tennessee.

He was a longtime member and beloved Sunday school teacher at Belle Aire Baptist Church. He found joy in spending time with his family and close friends, practicing his photography skills, and rooting for his favorite sports teams. Robert will be remembered for his gracious spirit, steadfast presence, and his kind words of wisdom coupled with his unique and witty sense of humor.

Visitation with the Martin family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 4:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 6:00pm. A burial with military honors will be 11:00am Thursday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Martin family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

“Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands now rest; God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.”