OBITUARY: Robert Thompson Stroop

Robert Thompson Stroop, age 97, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Alive Hospice.

Mr. Stroop was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Clara Mai Prater Stroop and his wife, Mary Stroop, who passed away in 1998.

Mr. Stroop is survived by two daughters, Dianne Howard and her husband Wayne and Darlene Waddell and her husband Herman; son, Douglas Stroop; grandchildren, Chris Brown and wife Jen, Derrick Waddell and wife Michelle, Matt Waddell and wife Pam and Tobey Schultz; great-grandchildren, Nate Waddell, Mary Kathleen Brown and Marlowe Brown. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dalton Stroop.

Mr. Stroop was born and raised in the Halls Hill Community of Rutherford County. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, having entered service just as WWII was ending. He was a proud “Seabee.”

Mr. Stroop was a very versatile man as he was a licensed electrician, builder and contractor, attorney and owned and operated numerous local businesses, including Grand Slam and Hoop Town. He was a longtime member of Kingwood Church of Christ, a member of Rutherford County Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame and served on the County Commission for over 26 years.

A service to celebrate Mr. Stroop will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Doug Hutchins officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also on Saturday from Eleven O’clock in the morning till the service begins at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

