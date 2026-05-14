OBITUARY: Robert Taylor McDavid II

Robert Taylor McDavid II, 75, was born in Starkville, MS on July 1, 1950 and passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home on May 11, 2026.

A native and lifelong resident of Starkville, MS, his life was rooted in family, community, service, hard work, and faith. From a young age, he worked as a mechanic for his father at the family business then took over the McDavid service station that stood in three locations on University Drive over the years. He graduated from Starkville High School in 1968 then went on to play football at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba under Coach Bull Sullivan. While attending Mississippi State University, he fell in love at first sight with his wife, Jean Alice.

When he was not fixing cars or camping with his family, Robert enjoyed refereeing high school football games throughout the state and attending any Mississippi State University football, baseball, or basketball game his schedule would allow. Later in his career, he worked at Starkville Auto Parts where he perfected his ability to tell the truest tall tales and never missed an opportunity to name names.

Like his father and son, Robert was past master of Abert Lodge #89 in Starkville. A member and former deacon of First Presbyterian Church, he was a faithful Christian and vocal defender of Israel.

Robert is preceded in death by the sincere #1 love of his life, Jean Alice Walker McDavid, whom he met when they were students at MSU, and was blissfully married to for 50 years. Also greeting him with our Lord Jesus was his son and hero, Robert Taylor McDavid III and his parents, Robert Lee and Annie Mae McDavid.

He is survived by his daughter, Leslie (Spencer) Baker of Murfreesboro, TN who was his #2 love. However, his two granddaughters, Elizabeth (Matthew) Smith of Watertown, TN and Ellen Babington of Murfreesboro, TN pushed Leslie further down the list when they were born. Then came his cherished great grandchildren, Tristan and Lillee Babington and Howard Taylor Smith, to further extend his list of great loves. He is also survived by his sisters Alice Prier of Mathiston, MS, Lib (Lamar) Middleton of Winter Haven, FL, and Frankie Oswalt of Winona, MS, his brother Bill (Janice) McDavid of Griffin, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 18, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held in the Welch Funeral Home chapel on Tuesday, May 19, at 10:00 am with the interment service to follow at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Oktoc.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.welchfuneralhomes.com or www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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