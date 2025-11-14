OBITUARY: Robert Sumpter Rigney

Robert Sumpter “R.S.” Rigney, Sr. 1936-2025

R.S. Rigney, 89, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devout Christian, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2025, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

R.S. was born in his childhood home in the Shady Grove community on May 29, 1936. He was the oldest of six children born to Clayborne S.L. Rigney and Willene (Orrick) Rigney. R.S. spent his youth in Shady Grove before marrying June (Taylor) Rigney and moving to the nearby Summitville community. Throughout his life, R.S. kept close ties to both the Shady Grove and Summitville communities and took great pride in both.

In his younger years, R.S. chose to serve his country and volunteered to join the Army National Guard, where he served from 1960 to 1966. Throughout his life, he remained a hard working man, retiring from Carrier in 2005. During that time, he also maintained a small home farm and was an active member of the Summitville Church of Christ and later preached at the Northcutt Cove Church of Christ. He also traveled to do missionary work. Even after retiring, R.S. enjoyed staying busy by tending to their garden and staying active in his church and communities.

In his later years, R.S. enjoyed sitting on his back porch, reading with his wife of 65 years, June, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

R.S. is preceded in death by: Juanita Rigney (Sister), Clayborne S.L. Rigney (Father), Willene (Orrick) Rigney (Mother), Robert Sumpter Rigney, Jr. (Son), and Virginia (Rigney) Lehner (Sister). He is also preceded in death by his favorite dogs, Betty and Pee-Wee, who greeted him at the gates once again when he came home.

R.S. is survived by: his wife, June (Taylor) Rigney; daughter, Robin (Rigney) Maynard (Jeff Trotter); granddaughter, Khrysten Maynard (MaKayla Smith); grandsons, Konner Maynard (Ashley Mallen), Gage Rigney, and Ike Rigney; great-grandchildren, Kade Maynard and Korra Mallen. As well as two bonus children, Sheila Freeze and Daniel Freeze.

Services for R.S. Rigney, Sr. will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at the Summitville Church of Christ in Manchester, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm with services to follow at 2:00 pm. R.S. will be buried at Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison, Tennessee.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. -2 Timothy 4:7-8