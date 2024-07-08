OBITUARY: Robert Semler

Robert Semler, age 65 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was a native of Finley, Ohio and a son of Robert Lanny Semler and Betty Alspach Semler.

He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother, Tim Semler.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 38 years, Sharon Semler; daughters, Angela Titus (Alan), Christina Assmus (Evan), Tara Mitchell (Michael), and Amanda Murphy; grandchildren, Zoe, Natalie, Sydney, Addison, Jasmyn, Ethyn, Michael, Mia, Maisyn, Madden, Colby, Camden, Ashlyn, Corvin; sisters, Cathy Anderson (Brent), Pam King (Donnie), and Patti Keatts (Dean); a sister in law, Diane Semler; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Semler was a devoted family man who loved his animals and enjoyed NASCAR races. He had worked as an auto mechanic by trade as long as his health allowed.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 3:00 until 7:00 pm and once again Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with Johnathon Schleicher officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Semler family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

